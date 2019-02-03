L3 Technologies (LLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies ended fourth-quarter 2018 on an impressive note, with both earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. L3 Technologies is all set to merge with electronics and communication systems provider, Harris Corp. The merged entity projects to realize $500 million of annual gross cost synergies and $3 billion of free cash flow in three years’ time, post the completion of the deal. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses, which, in turn, may weigh on the bottom line. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of the expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for the company. L3 Technologies’ shares also underperformed its industry in the past six months.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.90.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $198.25 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.76 and a 1-year high of $223.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

