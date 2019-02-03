Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.42 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 385.00, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

