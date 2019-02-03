Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.42 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 385.00, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.
