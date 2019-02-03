Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.20% of Kornit Digital worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 157,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $19.37 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $670.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

