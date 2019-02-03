Korn Ferry (KFY) Holdings Reduced by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 205.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Korn Ferry to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

