Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.90 ($44.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.82 ($46.30).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

