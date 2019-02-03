Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.