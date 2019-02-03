KLA-Tencor’s (KLAC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.69. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 93.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $473,738.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,869.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,033 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 798.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after purchasing an additional 388,591 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

