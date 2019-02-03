Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $43,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $120.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,804.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

