KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KEYW were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in KEYW by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KEYW by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in KEYW by 8.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in KEYW during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KEYW during the third quarter valued at $264,000.

KEYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of KEYW in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KEYW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

KEYW opened at $7.13 on Friday. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. KEYW’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KEYW Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

