Kestrel Gold (KGC) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 353,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 80,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

About Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC)

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the King Solomon Dome property located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

