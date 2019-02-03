Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wirecard (WDI) a €225.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wirecard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €197.22 ($229.33).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €108.50 ($126.16) on Thursday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €47.90 ($55.70) and a 12-month high of €111.00 ($129.07).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

