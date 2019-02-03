Juniper Networks (JNPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,253.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $164,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,901 shares of company stock worth $807,993. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 733,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 70,863 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 280,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $36,861,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 966,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

