JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (IAUGY) to Overweight

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUGY opened at $26.97 on Friday.

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

