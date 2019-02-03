JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $42,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MOS shares. Cowen upped their price target on Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of MOS opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

