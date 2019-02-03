JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anglo American (AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,210

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,180 ($28.49) to GBX 2,210 ($28.88) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,861.67 ($24.33).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,985.20 ($25.94) on Thursday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.62) per share, with a total value of £9,468.57 ($12,372.36).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

