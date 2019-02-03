JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 829,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Sun Life Financial worth $44,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 682.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,771,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

