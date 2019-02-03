Joules (JOUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

JOUL opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Thursday. Joules has a 1 year low of GBX 236.99 ($3.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.20 ($4.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Joules Company Profile

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

