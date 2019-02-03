Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ICICI Bank Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa now expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

IBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of IBN opened at $9.88 on Friday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3,995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.