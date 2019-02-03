Jefferies Financial Group Comments on eBay Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.31 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 20.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,606 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 74.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $590,516,000 after buying an additional 7,651,060 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $5,280,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $13,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

