Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

APC stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

