Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $107.61 and a 12-month high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,837 shares of company stock worth $29,024,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

