JCDecaux (DEC) PT Set at €29.75 by Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €29.75 ($34.59) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.81 ($35.82).

JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

