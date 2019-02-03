James S. Coleman Sells 69,795 Shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (YRIV) Stock

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ:YRIV) Director James S. Coleman sold 69,795 shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $136,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRIV opened at $1.78 on Friday. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Get Yangtze River Port and Logistics alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/james-s-coleman-sells-69795-shares-of-yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-yriv-stock.html.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.