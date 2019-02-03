Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94,310 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box makes up approximately 3.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $102,562.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $36,729.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,344,242 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

