Iteris (ITI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITI. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iteris from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Iteris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on Iteris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iteris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,161,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 248,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 208,926 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 25.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.