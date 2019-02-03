Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Israel Chemicals worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 423,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,871,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 312.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 356,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Israel Chemicals stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.57 target price on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.11.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. The company extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash, salt, and Polysulphate; and produces, markets, and sells pure magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as produces dry carnallite and related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite.

