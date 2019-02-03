iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Holdings Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $209.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

