iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Short Interest Down 63.5% in January

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,189 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 515,684 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.45 and a twelve month high of $174.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

