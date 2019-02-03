iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 962.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 478,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,614,000 after buying an additional 433,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,726,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 172,432 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,311,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,370,000 after purchasing an additional 135,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,466.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $119.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

