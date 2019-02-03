iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,897,875 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 12,854,699 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,768,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 268,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after acquiring an additional 500,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

