iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.01.

