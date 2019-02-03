iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Holdings Cut by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,191,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 442,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 240,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $104.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $105.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2201 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

