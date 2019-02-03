IONChain (IONC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $197,339.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $269,380.00 and $197,339.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.01850336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00195982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00204461 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029267 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00411003 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,647,225 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

