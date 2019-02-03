Investors Sell Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) on Strength (SHV)

Investors sold shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $69.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $112.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.39 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $110.37

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,512,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

