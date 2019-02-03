Investors Buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on weakness during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $111.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.99 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Abbott Laboratories had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Abbott Laboratories traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $72.36Specifically, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
