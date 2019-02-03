Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th.

Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $51,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/investors-bancorp-inc-isbc-to-issue-0-11-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.