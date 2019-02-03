INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s FY2018 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IKTSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

