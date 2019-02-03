International Paper Co (IP) Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in International Paper by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

International Paper stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/international-paper-co-ip-stake-boosted-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.