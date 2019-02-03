Inter Pipeline (IPL) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Punk Ziegel & Co dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.30.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.88 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.45000010069445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Louis Cella acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.12 per share, with a total value of C$171,200.00.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

