Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $75,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.04 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

