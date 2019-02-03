Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 8,626 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,929,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,317,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,065 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,974,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,371,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,078,000 after purchasing an additional 997,855 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $75.92 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $310.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

