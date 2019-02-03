Inspired Energy’s (INSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 17.85 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Inspired Energy has a one year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24.25 ($0.32).
About Inspired Energy
