Inspired Energy’s (INSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of LON:INSE opened at GBX 17.85 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Inspired Energy has a one year low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

