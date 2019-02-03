Insider Selling: MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Director Sells $2,453,161.62 in Stock

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 216,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $2,453,161.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 28th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 134,126 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,492,822.38.

On Thursday, January 24th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 362,699 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,967,927.06.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 83,411 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $904,175.24.

On Thursday, January 17th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 102,324 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,115,331.60.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 210,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,500.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 255,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,692,800.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 4,617 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $30,795.39.

On Monday, December 3rd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 10,342 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $71,359.80.

On Friday, November 30th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 29,051 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $203,066.49.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 21,601 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $152,287.05.

MRT stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.77. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

