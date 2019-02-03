Insider Buying: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Insider Purchases $72,346.56 in Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) insider Georgia S. Derrico acquired 4,862 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $72,346.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Georgia S. Derrico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 29th, Georgia S. Derrico acquired 3,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $44,430.00.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.75. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 26.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

