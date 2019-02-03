Inphi (IPHI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of IPHI opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,084.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 29,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $1,174,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,567. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 186.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

