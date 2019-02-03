Inphi (IPHI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.46.

NYSE IPHI opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.59. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diosdado P. Banatao sold 29,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $1,174,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,567. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,980,000 after acquiring an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,980,000 after acquiring an additional 241,346 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inphi by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inphi by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

