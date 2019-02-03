Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €21.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.10 ($28.02).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

