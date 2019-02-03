Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 5th.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, analysts expect Infineon Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $29.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

