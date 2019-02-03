Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $537.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Larry R. Daniel, Jr. sold 1,573 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $34,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. purchased 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,438.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,877.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after buying an additional 469,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1,826.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,671 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 999,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

