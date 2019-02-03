Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Given Hold Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in a report published on Thursday.

“We believe Independent is well positioned to continue generating double-digit organic growth alongside disciplined expense control and stable credit performance. The company has entered a new chapter, having closed its first acquisition since the Great Recession, and is demonstrating the ability to consistently generate higher-quality earnings growth. Near-term, we continue to believe the company’s focus will be heavily geared toward a successful integration in order to preserve the positive initiatives management has employed over the last three years (branch optimization, expanded mortgage team, credit improvement, etc.), and that growth will remain strong, albeit slower than the rapid pace experienced in 2017 and 2018.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

IBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $537.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. bought 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $89,438.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,877.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry R. Daniel, Jr. sold 1,573 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $34,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.